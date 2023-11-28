The Nutty Boys will bring their legendary live show to DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Thursday, July 18.

Madness boast a remarkable 15 UK top 10 singles including the timeless Our House, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond, and Baggy Trousers.

They have ten top 10 albums to their name – but remarkably took until last Friday, November 24, to score their first ever number one studio album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie.

Their Cardiff Castle show will be part of a 19-date summer tour.

The band said: “Would you Adam and Eve it? It only took us 40 years to get there but we’ve just gone and ruddy scored our first Number One album with Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La View and we thought, what better way to celebrate than to announce a summer tour?”

The headlining show is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Madness are a brilliant live act. They perform hit after hit and they are the epitome of fun.

“We can’t wait to welcome them to Cardiff for what will be a fantastic night out for everyone.”

Madness join Manic Street Preachers, Suede, Weezer, JLS, Tom Grennan and more in what promises to be an exhilarating summer in the Welsh capital.

DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2024 dates

June 14 – The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer with support from Teen Mortgage

July 5 – Manic Street Preachers and Suede

July 6 – Manic Street Preachers and Suede

July 7 – JLS

July 18 – Madness

July 26 – Tom Grennan

More acts to be announced.

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed from 9am, Thursday, December 30, by signing up at https://t.ly/a2fg4