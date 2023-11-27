The 'Voice from Pontypridd' will return to his homeland for 30,000 fans in what will be his biggest Welsh headline event in recent memory.

He joins previously announced Hozier on the growing roster of talent set to play at the event.

Founded in 2013, Summer Sessions became a much-loved live music series in Scotland with events in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The festival became renowned for its star-studded shows, bringing the likes of Eminem, Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and David Guetta to British audiences in previous years.

Situated in the scenic Wye Valley, Chepstow Racecourse played host to Cuffe and Taylor shows for the first time in 2023.

Sir Tom will play at Chepstow Summer Sessions on Saturday, July 6, after captivating and serenading audiences for six decades with hits like It’s Not Unusual, She’s A Lady and Sexbomb.

He will be joined by Gabrielle, who delivered decade-defining hit Out Of Reach, and will be celebrating 30 years of her number one single Dreams.

Co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor, Peter Taylor, said: “What a joy to announce the legendary Sir Tom Jones for Chepstow Summer Sessions – we really can’t think of anybody better to play our first year of the festival.

“Performing in front of 30,000 fans, this monumental show is set to mark his biggest headline concert in recent history in Wales. It’s an event not to be missed and we expect it to be among the biggest and best in Wales next year.”

Tickets are on general sale from 9am, Friday, December 1, at smmrsessions.com

Fans can follow @smmrsessions for further updates.