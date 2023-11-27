The columnist and broadcaster joined the 2023 edition of the show alongside well-known faces like politician Nigel Farage and This Morning star Josie Gibson.

However, despite making it through week one, Grace Dent will be leaving, seeing her out of the running to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Grace Dent leaves I'm a Celebrity on 'medical grounds'





Speaking of her exit from the show, a spokesperson for the ITV programme said she was leaving on "medical grounds".

In a statement, the I'm a Celebrity spokesperson said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds.

“She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

Ahead of the exit, the MasterChef star, aged 50, revealed that she was struggling with life in the jungle. This was before she faced the Touchdown of Terror trial.

You’ve chosen Josie & Grace to hang out Down The Tubes! See how many Stars they win for Camp tomorrow at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/8hOS6YEXfa — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2023

Speaking with Josie Gibson, she said: “I’ve had enough. I’ve completely had enough. I just want to go home.”

Speaking with the Bush Telegraph, she added: “I haven’t got a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody.”

On Sunday night's episode, it was announced that Gibson and Dent would be facing the next trial named Down the Tubes.

With Grace Dent now out of the show, Gibson will face the challenge alongside EastEnders star Danielle Harold, it is understood by the PA news agency.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will continue on ITV1 and ITVX.