The horrible virus, which is said to cause headaches, blocked sinuses and fatigue, was shared by one user on the popular Reddit page r/CasualUK.

They told of how the cold lasted for weeks, leaving them unable to get out of bed.

Reddit users warn over 'brutal' new cold sweeping across the UK

They told others on the UK site: "Just coming off the back end of a brutal cold that's lasted about 3 weeks, during which my sinuses have been almost completely closed, relaxing only for brief periods while also producing mucus at an alarming rate."

Speaking of their struggle to breathe through their nose because of the flu, the user added: "Emerging from my bed this morning, I could breathe through my nose again. I could smell things. It still feels like somebody poured Ready Brek into the back of my face, but it's finally over and life is beautiful again."

Another user of the page popped up in the forum, saying: "I'm just emerging from it now. B***dy awful, almost like flu."

If you’re a paid or unpaid carer, seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccinations can protect you and those you care for.



Book now at https://t.co/abLVdGdpXr or on the NHS App. pic.twitter.com/Ty8Yqz1Y3z — NHS England (@NHSEngland) November 20, 2023

Another added: "I caught it in October, I was bedridden for days and then spent another week housebound, constantly looking at my phone to see if it had been 4 hours since my last dose of paracetamol. I'm assuming it's a Covid variant that isn't picked up by the tests, it was worse than any winter bug I'd had before 2020."

Another person on the site shared their horrendous experience with the overproduction of mucus, writing: "Currently on day 5 of it. Feel absolutely lousy. So much mucus it's ridiculous. Already feeling anxious about having to call in sick again tomorrow but I refuse to go back to work until I'm well enough."

While many were sure it was a new strain of Coronavirus, there is no certain information to back this up.

Millions have already taken up the Covid booster jab with some 8.6 million people in England receiving it so far.