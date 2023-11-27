Some of the supermarket’s Growers Harvest Garden Peas could be unsafe to eat.

Tesco’s recall includes some of the 900g bags with various batch codes and best before dates.

Sunday 26.11.23 @Tesco recalls Growers Harvest Garden Peas because of possible contamination with an unknown type of berry #FoodAlert https://t.co/FwJuKN0TEU pic.twitter.com/AwrmbUwuNX — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 26, 2023

Products affected by Tesco's recall include:

Growers Harvest Garden Peas (900g)

Batch code: 23196, 23197, 23198, 23199, 23200

Best before: January 2025

Growers Harvest Garden Peas (900g)

Batch code: 23237, 23238, 23239, 23240

Best before: February 2025

Growers Harvest Garden Peas (900g)

Batch code: 23256, 23257, 23258, 23259, 23260, 26261

Best before: March 2025

Growers Harvest Garden Peas (900g)

Batch code: 23275, 23276, 23277

Best before: April 2025

Tesco customers are warned not to eat any of the affected products, the Food Standards Agency says.

Instead, you need to return it to the store where you bought it and you’ll be given a full refund.

You don’t need a receipt to get the refund and if you’d like to find out more information, you can call Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 505 555.

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to tell consumers and local authorities about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued, providing local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.