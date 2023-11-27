Live

Major road closed between Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale

  • The A465 westbound is currently closed between Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale due to an ongoing police incident.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Gwent Police have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for their journey.

