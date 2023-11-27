Live

This is why a major road was closed between two Gwent towns

Gwent Police
Traffic
Cwmbran
By Sam Portillo

  • The A465 westbound has been reopened between Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale.
  • No injuries have been reported after a lorry spilled debris on the road.
  • Gwent Police officers attended to assist with traffic management.

