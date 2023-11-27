South Wales can expect snow this week according to BBC Weather's forecast. 

The weather forecast has been released for the week, revealing exactly when it is going to snow in parts of South Wales.

The South Wales Argus reported last Thursday (November 23) that maps from WX Charts showed up to 10cm per hour of snow was due to fall in parts of Wales.

While lighter snowfalls were expected in other parts including Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.

Now the BBC's weather forecast for this week has further confirmed snowfalls in south Wales.

Not only will there be snow, but temperatures in some locations - including Blackwood, Caerphilly - will fall to as low as -3.

But BBC Weather added while snowfalls are possible, there was "a lot more uncertainty than normal".

Lead BBC Weather presenter and meteorologist Simon King said: "It's going to be a cold week with temperatures only around 2 to 7 degrees Celsius - which is below the average for the time of year."

He added: "With a cold north easterly wind, snow showers will come into northern and eastern areas of the UK and while this will mostly be over high ground, there's a chance that there could be snow to low levels for a time.

"There's also a small possibility of getting some sleet or snow to southern areas of the UK later in the week too.

"Forecasting snow in the UK, in December is actually really tricky. Being an island, it's typically not quite cold enough and we still have a battle between milder tropical air and colder Arctic air.

"While we still have the battle of the air masses, how much rain that turns into sleet or snow is always a difficult forecast to make."

When will it snow in South Wales this week?

BBC Weather has given its forecast for the week, with light snow predicted in areas of South Wales including Blanaeu Gwent and Caerphilly.

Here is an hour-by-hour weather forecast for parts of South Wales - including Newport, Monmouth and Ebbw Vale - this week, so you know when to expect snow:

Newport

Wednesday

  • 1am: 2 degrees - partly cloudy
  • 7am: 2 - partly cloudy
  • 10am: 4 - light cloud
  • 1pm: 5 - light cloud
  • 7pm: 4 - light rain
  • 10pm: 3 - light rain

Thursday

  • 1am: 2 - light rain
  • 8am: 1 - sleet
  • 10am: 3 - light rain
  • 1pm: 3 - light rain
  • 6pm: 1 - sleet 
  • 10pm: 1 - partly cloudy

Friday

  • 1am: 0 - partly cloudy
  • 7am: 1 - partly cloudy
  • 10am: 2 - sunny intervals
  • 2pm: 4 - sunny
  • 7pm: 1 - clear sky
  • 10pm: 1 - clear sky

Saturday

  • 1am: 0 - clear sky
  • 7am: 1 - clear sky
  • 10am: 3 - sunny
  • 1pm: 5 - sunny
  • 7pm: 2 - clear sky
  • 10pm: 1 - clear sky

Sunday

  • 1am: 1 - clear sky
  • 7am: 2 - partly cloudy
  • 10am: 4 - light rain
  • 1pm: 6 - sunny intervals
  • 7pm: 3  - light rain
  • 10pm: 3  - light rain

Cwmbran

Wednesday

  • 1am: 1 - partly cloudy
  • 8am: 1 - sleet
  • 10am: 3 - light cloud
  • 1pm: 4 - light cloud
  • 7pm: 3 - light rain
  • 10pm: 2 - light rain

Thursday

  • 1am: 1 - sleet
  • 7am: 1 - sleet
  • 10am: 2 - sleet
  • 1pm: 2 - sleet
  • 6pm: 1 - sleet 
  • 10pm: 0 - partly cloudy

Friday

  • 1am: 0 - partly cloudy
  • 7am: 0 - partly cloudy
  • 10am: 2 - sunny intervals
  • 2pm: 3 - sunny
  • 7pm: 0 - clear sky
  • 10pm: -1 - clear sky

Saturday

  • 1am: -1 - clear sky
  • 6am: -1 - clear sky
  • 10am: 2 - sunny
  • 1pm: 4 - sunny
  • 7pm: 0 - clear sky
  • 10pm: 0 - clear sky

Sunday

  • 1am: 0 - mist
  • 7am: 0 - partly cloudy
  • 10am: 3 - light rain
  • 1pm: 5 - sunny intervals
  • 7pm: 2 - partly cloudy
  • 9pm: 2  - sleet

Blackwood

Wednesday

  • 1am: 1 - partly cloudy
  • 8am: 1 - sleet
  • 10am: 2 - light cloud
  • 1pm: 4 - thick cloud
  • 7pm: 2 - light rain
  • 10pm: 1 - sleet

Thursday

  • 1am: 1 - sleet
  • 8am: 0 - light snow
  • 10am: 1 - sleet
  • 1pm: 1 - sleet
  • 6pm: 0 - light snow
  • 10pm: -1 - partly cloudy

Friday

  • 1am: -1 - partly cloudy
  • 7am: -1 - partly cloudy
  • 10am: 0 - sunny
  • 1pm: 2 - sunny
  • 7pm: -1 - clear sky
  • 10pm: -1 - clear sky

Saturday

  • 1am: -1 - clear sky
  • 7am: -1 - clear sky
  • 10am: 1 - sunny
  • 1pm: 3 - sunny
  • 7pm: 0 - clear sky
  • 10pm: -1 - clear sky

Sunday

  • 1am: -1 - mist
  • 7am: 0 - sleet
  • 10am: 2 - light rain
  • 1pm: 3 - light rain
  • 6pm: 1 - sleet showers
  • 10pm: 1 - sleet

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

Ebbw Vale

Wednesday

  • 1am: 0 - partly cloudy
  • 8am: 1 - sleet
  • 10am: 2 - light cloud
  • 1pm: 3 - thick cloud
  • 7pm: 2 - light rain
  • 10pm: 1 - sleet

Thursday

  • 1am: 1 - sleet
  • 5am-10am: 0 - light snow
  • 3pm-5pm: 1 - light snow
  • 6pm: -1 - light snow
  • 10pm: -1 - partly cloudy

Friday

  • 1am: -1 - partly cloudy
  • 7am: -1 - partly cloudy
  • 10am: 0 - sunny intervals
  • 2pm: 1 - sunny
  • 7pm: -1 - clear sky
  • 10pm: -2 - clear sky

Saturday

  • 1am: -1 - clear sky
  • 7am: -1 - clear sky
  • 10am: 0 - sunny
  • 1pm: 3 - sunny
  • 7pm: -1 - clear sky
  • 10pm: -1 - clear sky

Sunday

  • 1am: -1 - mist
  • 7am: 0 - sleet
  • 10am: 1 - sleet
  • 1pm: 3 - drizzle
  • 6pm: 1 - sleet
  • 10pm: 1 - sleet

For the full hour by hour weather forecast, visit the BBC Weather website.