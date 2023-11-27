South Wales can expect snow this week according to BBC Weather's forecast.
The weather forecast has been released for the week, revealing exactly when it is going to snow in parts of South Wales.
The South Wales Argus reported last Thursday (November 23) that maps from WX Charts showed up to 10cm per hour of snow was due to fall in parts of Wales.
While lighter snowfalls were expected in other parts including Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.
Much colder for all this week, but will there be snow? ☃️— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 27, 2023
Matt took a look on @bbcbreakfast earlier pic.twitter.com/R07wylxUEd
Now the BBC's weather forecast for this week has further confirmed snowfalls in south Wales.
Not only will there be snow, but temperatures in some locations - including Blackwood, Caerphilly - will fall to as low as -3.
But BBC Weather added while snowfalls are possible, there was "a lot more uncertainty than normal".
Lead BBC Weather presenter and meteorologist Simon King said: "It's going to be a cold week with temperatures only around 2 to 7 degrees Celsius - which is below the average for the time of year."
He added: "With a cold north easterly wind, snow showers will come into northern and eastern areas of the UK and while this will mostly be over high ground, there's a chance that there could be snow to low levels for a time.
"There's also a small possibility of getting some sleet or snow to southern areas of the UK later in the week too.
"Forecasting snow in the UK, in December is actually really tricky. Being an island, it's typically not quite cold enough and we still have a battle between milder tropical air and colder Arctic air.
"While we still have the battle of the air masses, how much rain that turns into sleet or snow is always a difficult forecast to make."
Read our latest thoughts on the snow and cold weather this week https://t.co/LKc5mfFRVo— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 27, 2023
When will it snow in South Wales this week?
BBC Weather has given its forecast for the week, with light snow predicted in areas of South Wales including Blanaeu Gwent and Caerphilly.
Here is an hour-by-hour weather forecast for parts of South Wales - including Newport, Monmouth and Ebbw Vale - this week, so you know when to expect snow:
Newport
Wednesday
- 1am: 2 degrees - partly cloudy
- 7am: 2 - partly cloudy
- 10am: 4 - light cloud
- 1pm: 5 - light cloud
- 7pm: 4 - light rain
- 10pm: 3 - light rain
Thursday
- 1am: 2 - light rain
- 8am: 1 - sleet
- 10am: 3 - light rain
- 1pm: 3 - light rain
- 6pm: 1 - sleet
- 10pm: 1 - partly cloudy
Friday
- 1am: 0 - partly cloudy
- 7am: 1 - partly cloudy
- 10am: 2 - sunny intervals
- 2pm: 4 - sunny
- 7pm: 1 - clear sky
- 10pm: 1 - clear sky
Saturday
- 1am: 0 - clear sky
- 7am: 1 - clear sky
- 10am: 3 - sunny
- 1pm: 5 - sunny
- 7pm: 2 - clear sky
- 10pm: 1 - clear sky
Sunday
- 1am: 1 - clear sky
- 7am: 2 - partly cloudy
- 10am: 4 - light rain
- 1pm: 6 - sunny intervals
- 7pm: 3 - light rain
- 10pm: 3 - light rain
Cwmbran
Wednesday
- 1am: 1 - partly cloudy
- 8am: 1 - sleet
- 10am: 3 - light cloud
- 1pm: 4 - light cloud
- 7pm: 3 - light rain
- 10pm: 2 - light rain
Thursday
- 1am: 1 - sleet
- 7am: 1 - sleet
- 10am: 2 - sleet
- 1pm: 2 - sleet
- 6pm: 1 - sleet
- 10pm: 0 - partly cloudy
Friday
- 1am: 0 - partly cloudy
- 7am: 0 - partly cloudy
- 10am: 2 - sunny intervals
- 2pm: 3 - sunny
- 7pm: 0 - clear sky
- 10pm: -1 - clear sky
Saturday
- 1am: -1 - clear sky
- 6am: -1 - clear sky
- 10am: 2 - sunny
- 1pm: 4 - sunny
- 7pm: 0 - clear sky
- 10pm: 0 - clear sky
Sunday
- 1am: 0 - mist
- 7am: 0 - partly cloudy
- 10am: 3 - light rain
- 1pm: 5 - sunny intervals
- 7pm: 2 - partly cloudy
- 9pm: 2 - sleet
Heard there is snow on the way?— Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2023
Here is a quick look at the forecast for the week ahead ❄️ pic.twitter.com/cabJDUUb4h
Blackwood
Wednesday
- 1am: 1 - partly cloudy
- 8am: 1 - sleet
- 10am: 2 - light cloud
- 1pm: 4 - thick cloud
- 7pm: 2 - light rain
- 10pm: 1 - sleet
Thursday
- 1am: 1 - sleet
- 8am: 0 - light snow
- 10am: 1 - sleet
- 1pm: 1 - sleet
- 6pm: 0 - light snow
- 10pm: -1 - partly cloudy
Friday
- 1am: -1 - partly cloudy
- 7am: -1 - partly cloudy
- 10am: 0 - sunny
- 1pm: 2 - sunny
- 7pm: -1 - clear sky
- 10pm: -1 - clear sky
Saturday
- 1am: -1 - clear sky
- 7am: -1 - clear sky
- 10am: 1 - sunny
- 1pm: 3 - sunny
- 7pm: 0 - clear sky
- 10pm: -1 - clear sky
Sunday
- 1am: -1 - mist
- 7am: 0 - sleet
- 10am: 2 - light rain
- 1pm: 3 - light rain
- 6pm: 1 - sleet showers
- 10pm: 1 - sleet
What different Met Office weather warnings mean
Ebbw Vale
Wednesday
- 1am: 0 - partly cloudy
- 8am: 1 - sleet
- 10am: 2 - light cloud
- 1pm: 3 - thick cloud
- 7pm: 2 - light rain
- 10pm: 1 - sleet
Thursday
- 1am: 1 - sleet
- 5am-10am: 0 - light snow
- 3pm-5pm: 1 - light snow
- 6pm: -1 - light snow
- 10pm: -1 - partly cloudy
Friday
- 1am: -1 - partly cloudy
- 7am: -1 - partly cloudy
- 10am: 0 - sunny intervals
- 2pm: 1 - sunny
- 7pm: -1 - clear sky
- 10pm: -2 - clear sky
Saturday
- 1am: -1 - clear sky
- 7am: -1 - clear sky
- 10am: 0 - sunny
- 1pm: 3 - sunny
- 7pm: -1 - clear sky
- 10pm: -1 - clear sky
Sunday
- 1am: -1 - mist
- 7am: 0 - sleet
- 10am: 1 - sleet
- 1pm: 3 - drizzle
- 6pm: 1 - sleet
- 10pm: 1 - sleet
For the full hour by hour weather forecast, visit the BBC Weather website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here