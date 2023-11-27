The weather forecast has been released for the week, revealing exactly when it is going to snow in parts of South Wales.

The South Wales Argus reported last Thursday (November 23) that maps from WX Charts showed up to 10cm per hour of snow was due to fall in parts of Wales.

While lighter snowfalls were expected in other parts including Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.

Much colder for all this week, but will there be snow? ☃️



Matt took a look on @bbcbreakfast earlier pic.twitter.com/R07wylxUEd — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 27, 2023

Now the BBC's weather forecast for this week has further confirmed snowfalls in south Wales.

Not only will there be snow, but temperatures in some locations - including Blackwood, Caerphilly - will fall to as low as -3.

But BBC Weather added while snowfalls are possible, there was "a lot more uncertainty than normal".

Lead BBC Weather presenter and meteorologist Simon King said: "It's going to be a cold week with temperatures only around 2 to 7 degrees Celsius - which is below the average for the time of year."

He added: "With a cold north easterly wind, snow showers will come into northern and eastern areas of the UK and while this will mostly be over high ground, there's a chance that there could be snow to low levels for a time.

"There's also a small possibility of getting some sleet or snow to southern areas of the UK later in the week too.

"Forecasting snow in the UK, in December is actually really tricky. Being an island, it's typically not quite cold enough and we still have a battle between milder tropical air and colder Arctic air.

"While we still have the battle of the air masses, how much rain that turns into sleet or snow is always a difficult forecast to make."

Read our latest thoughts on the snow and cold weather this week https://t.co/LKc5mfFRVo — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 27, 2023

When will it snow in South Wales this week?





BBC Weather has given its forecast for the week, with light snow predicted in areas of South Wales including Blanaeu Gwent and Caerphilly.

Here is an hour-by-hour weather forecast for parts of South Wales - including Newport, Monmouth and Ebbw Vale - this week, so you know when to expect snow:

Newport

Wednesday

1am: 2 degrees - partly cloudy

7am: 2 - partly cloudy

10am: 4 - light cloud

1pm: 5 - light cloud

7pm: 4 - light rain

10pm: 3 - light rain

Thursday

1am: 2 - light rain

8am: 1 - sleet

10am: 3 - light rain

1pm: 3 - light rain

6pm: 1 - sleet

10pm: 1 - partly cloudy

Friday

1am: 0 - partly cloudy

7am: 1 - partly cloudy

10am: 2 - sunny intervals

2pm: 4 - sunny

7pm: 1 - clear sky

10pm: 1 - clear sky

Saturday

1am: 0 - clear sky

7am: 1 - clear sky

10am: 3 - sunny

1pm: 5 - sunny

7pm: 2 - clear sky

10pm: 1 - clear sky

Sunday

1am: 1 - clear sky

7am: 2 - partly cloudy

10am: 4 - light rain

1pm: 6 - sunny intervals

7pm: 3 - light rain

10pm: 3 - light rain

Cwmbran

Wednesday

1am: 1 - partly cloudy

8am: 1 - sleet

10am: 3 - light cloud

1pm: 4 - light cloud

7pm: 3 - light rain

10pm: 2 - light rain

Thursday

1am: 1 - sleet

7am: 1 - sleet

10am: 2 - sleet

1pm: 2 - sleet

6pm: 1 - sleet

10pm: 0 - partly cloudy

Friday

1am: 0 - partly cloudy

7am: 0 - partly cloudy

10am: 2 - sunny intervals

2pm: 3 - sunny

7pm: 0 - clear sky

10pm: -1 - clear sky

Saturday

1am: -1 - clear sky

6am: -1 - clear sky

10am: 2 - sunny

1pm: 4 - sunny

7pm: 0 - clear sky

10pm: 0 - clear sky

Sunday

1am: 0 - mist

7am: 0 - partly cloudy

10am: 3 - light rain

1pm: 5 - sunny intervals

7pm: 2 - partly cloudy

9pm: 2 - sleet

Heard there is snow on the way?



Here is a quick look at the forecast for the week ahead ❄️ pic.twitter.com/cabJDUUb4h — Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2023

Blackwood

Wednesday

1am: 1 - partly cloudy

8am: 1 - sleet

10am: 2 - light cloud

1pm: 4 - thick cloud

7pm: 2 - light rain

10pm: 1 - sleet

Thursday

1am: 1 - sleet

8am: 0 - light snow

10am: 1 - sleet

1pm: 1 - sleet

6pm: 0 - light snow

10pm: -1 - partly cloudy

Friday

1am: -1 - partly cloudy

7am: -1 - partly cloudy

10am: 0 - sunny

1pm: 2 - sunny

7pm: -1 - clear sky

10pm: -1 - clear sky

Saturday

1am: -1 - clear sky

7am: -1 - clear sky

10am: 1 - sunny

1pm: 3 - sunny

7pm: 0 - clear sky

10pm: -1 - clear sky

Sunday

1am: -1 - mist

7am: 0 - sleet

10am: 2 - light rain

1pm: 3 - light rain

6pm: 1 - sleet showers

10pm: 1 - sleet

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

Ebbw Vale

Wednesday

1am: 0 - partly cloudy

8am: 1 - sleet

10am: 2 - light cloud

1pm: 3 - thick cloud

7pm: 2 - light rain

10pm: 1 - sleet

Thursday

1am: 1 - sleet

5am-10am: 0 - light snow

3pm-5pm: 1 - light snow

6pm: -1 - light snow

10pm: -1 - partly cloudy

Friday

1am: -1 - partly cloudy

7am: -1 - partly cloudy

10am: 0 - sunny intervals

2pm: 1 - sunny

7pm: -1 - clear sky

10pm: -2 - clear sky

Saturday

1am: -1 - clear sky

7am: -1 - clear sky

10am: 0 - sunny

1pm: 3 - sunny

7pm: -1 - clear sky

10pm: -1 - clear sky

Sunday

1am: -1 - mist

7am: 0 - sleet

10am: 1 - sleet

1pm: 3 - drizzle

6pm: 1 - sleet

10pm: 1 - sleet

For the full hour by hour weather forecast, visit the BBC Weather website.