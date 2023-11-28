Stephen Hill was passing through the area, near Stuart Place before spotting a woman drowning at 10 pm on Sunday, November 26.

Mr Hill, from Thornhill, Cardiff jumped into the water with no training to save the woman and stayed with her for half an hour until crews from Penarth RNLI and emergency services arrived.

Martin Hill has praised his son’s actions after putting his life at risk.

He said: “I am so proud of my son last night, he put his life at risk to save this person who was clearly drowning.

Stephen is recovered from the water after rescuing a woman in difficulty. Picture: Martin Hill (Image: Martin Hill)“He jumped into the bay without any thought for himself and hung on to the person for a good half an hour until the emergency services arrived, well-done son.”

Crews from Penarth RNLI arrived on the scene in Cardiff Bay at 10.10 pm, an A48 and D-class boat along with a helicopter were launched to rescue the woman and Mr Hill.

Crews from South Wales Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Services and Welsh Ambulance Service along with a helicopter were in attendance.

The 40-year-old woman was rescued by the fire service and passed into the care of the Welsh Ambulance Services.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Both boats, the A85 and the D-Class were requested to launch at 22.10 on Sunday night to a person in the water in Cardiff Bay.

Stephen recovered from the water by crews from Penarth RNLI after saving a woman's life. Picture: Martin Hill (Image: Martin Hill)

The person was recovered by the fire service and passed into the care of the ambulance service. All assets stood down and returned to the station ready for service.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called yesterday (26 Nov) at approximately 10.03 pm, to reports of a person in the water near Stuart Place, Cardiff.

“We sent one emergency ambulance and one duty operational manager to the scene.

“We conveyed one patient to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment."

South Wales Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.