The business was named Practice of the Year at the Optometry Wales awards in Cardiff Bay on Saturday, November 25, while director and senior IP optometrist Helen Tilley was named Optometrist of the Year.

Ms Tilley said: "I am truly honoured to receive the Practice of the Year and Optometrist of the Year award, and this success is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team.

"Monnow Eyecare wouldn't be what it is without their buy-in and commitment.

"We share in this achievement together, and I am immensely proud of each team member.

"As we look ahead, we are excited to further enhance our services, continuing to prioritize the health and wellbeing of our patients with the unwavering support of our exceptional team."

Monnow Eyecare in Cinderhill Street was established in 2008, while Ms Tilley has more than 30 years experience in the sector.