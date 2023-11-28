The band will be celebrating 50 years at Caldicot Castle on Saturday, June 8 - which also marks 50 years of Caldicot getting town status.

The band have promised “a glittering golden celebration that Caldicot will never forget”.

Spanning five decades, The Stranglers are one of the longest surviving bands from the British punk scene and will be joined on the night by their special friends, Buzzcocks.

The “omnipotent medieval backdrop” of Caldicot Castle was a deliberate choice, the band say, with hopes the “open starry skies will drench them in moonlight”.

The Stranglers said: “Fifty years, and what a raging punk journey our music has had.

“There’s such a diverse catalogue of songs that we want to share with everyone, so we’ll be hand-selecting the best tracks to perform on the night.

“Blasting out those punk-rock classics, under the Welsh sky and overlooked by the stony walls of Caldicot Castle, that’s going to be a special experience for us all.

“And we’ll be flying the flag for Caldicot, too, as it celebrates its 50th year of achieving town status, so it’s a golden night for us and the town, and we’ll be celebrating with you.

“A night to remember for everyone. We can’t wait.”

Formed as the Guildford Stranglers in Guildford, Surrey, in 1974, the band first forged a following in the pub rock scene.

With their aggressive, no-compromise attitude caught the idea of the media, who pinned them as emerging powers in the punk rock scene.

The group went on to enjoy a variety of styles, from new wave to gothic rock, through the sophisti-pop of the 1980s.

They had major mainstream success with their 1982 single Golden Brown, with other hits including No More Heroes, Peaches, Skin Deep, Always the Sun and Big Thing Coming.

Buzzcocks are an English punk rock band comprising singer-songwriter and guitarist Pete Shelley and singer-songwriter Howard Devoto.

They formed in Bolton just two years after the Guildford Stranglers got off the ground.

They, too, have fused elements of various genres, showing a particular prowess in punk rock, power pop and pop punk.

Tickets are on sale from 10am, Friday, December 1, at t.ly/P1JVL