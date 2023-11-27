All money raised at the event, which was attended by 220 people, will be used in Wales to fund lifesaving research projects, in a bid to find cures to the cruel disease.

The Welsh business leaders who teamed up to launch the new fundraising board dedicated to saving lives include Richard Selby, of Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering, who is the board's chairman.

Speakers at the event were Sophie Busson and Professor Alan Parker.

Sophie works for Cancer Research UK and is Business Beats Cancer Cymru’s relationship manager. She lives with stage four, incurable secondary breast cancer and she received a standing ovation for expressing her heartfelt story on the night.

Professor Alan Parker explained how his team at Cardiff University are “training viruses” by working on the effectiveness of special viruses that have been engineered to infect and kill ovarian cancer cells.

One of the highlights of the evening was the live auction, hosted by Alex Fleming. Nine items sold for £21,500 with prizes including a week’s stay in a French gîte, Masterchef winner Wynne Evans cooking experience, bespoke steel Welsh dragons, and a team day at the bobsleigh track with Newport Olympian Mica Moore.

Richard Selby said: "To be honest I’m still in shock. Not of the generous nature of our attendees, but to the level they donated on the night has blown us all away.

"Quietly, the board and I set what we thought was an ambitious target aiming to raise £40,000 for our first event, but to raise more than £55,000 is quite something.

"I’d like to extend my thanks to every single person who attended, every company which generously donated prizes for the auctions and raffle and thank you to our extensive list of helpers on the night including Cancer Research UK volunteers and fellow friends of the board.

“We are thrilled that this money will stay here in Wales and help fund those lifesaving research projects that Professor Alan Parker spoke of on the night, and that we can help people like Sophie and others living with this cruel disease to enjoy fulfilled lives with their loved ones.

“The board and I are already planning our 2024 event, so if anyone is keen to sponsor, donate prizes or join the board please get in touch by emailing richard.bbccymru@gmail.com.”