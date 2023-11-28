Members of the choir will be performing at Action for Children’s first-ever Starry Night Gala, which takes place at London’s Battersea Arts Centre on Thursday, November 30.

Action for Children’s 12-strong choir sees children and young people from Wales, aged six to 19 come together for a deeper purpose as every member is a young carer who helps look after a member of their family.

Ms Church said: “Each member of the Action for Children young carers’ choir is an inspiration in their own right and we’ve been on a very special journey together to prepare for the Starry Night gala performance."

Former young carer and Action for Children’s co-choir leader Laura Jones who started the choir in 2017, said: “I still have to pinch myself to believe that this is happening and that I am working with the one and only, Charlotte Church! The experience has been life-changing for every choir member, including myself, giving us an opportunity to show what we can really do.

“I set up the choir for young carers who are passionate about singing and performing, giving them a chance to be with others who understand the challenges and sacrifices they make while supporting their families. I see them growing in confidence with each rehearsal.”

Charlotte Church with youngest choir member Harper, 6, and aptly named unicorn Charlotte (Image: Anna Gordon/Action for Children)

Choir member, Taylor, 16, who cares for her mum, says: “Not a lot of people understand what it’s like to be a young carer, so to find people who do is rare. Being in the choir is one of the best decisions, I’ve ever made.

“We can totally switch off and enjoy ourselves. I’m always telling people I’m part of the choir – I love it! I think back to the times when I’ve felt so low and alone and it feels surreal. I’m in such a different place now.

“Working with Charlotte has been incredible but she’s getting the best out of us and I can’t wait to perform on the night.”