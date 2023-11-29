Safe Haven 999 have now been installed in all 47 South Wales Fire and Rescue Service stations across the region.

The Safe Haven initiative allows anyone in immediate danger to go to a fire station and request urgent assistance from the fire service or the police – if there are no crew available they can press the 999 button to be linked straight through to the emergency services.

The scheme was trailed in Tredegar and Cardiff in August 2022, and how now been introduced across South Wales.

Between January 1 and November 15 this year, 14 Safe Havens incidents have been recorded in South Wales. Incidents included a man who was homeless and was struggling on their first night on the streets, a potential spiking incident of a woman, a man who had been assaulted, teenage runaways, and other incidents where people felt at immediate risk.

One of the Safe Haven 999 buttons installed in fire stations across South Wales (Image: SWFRS)

Head of Risk Reduction Christian Hadfield said: “South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is known for protecting our communities by fighting fires and rescuing people, but we have an essential responsibility for keeping people safe from harm through being a Safe Haven for people to find solace at a time of need or distress.

“Our Fire Stations are fully committed to supporting and protecting anyone experiencing domestic abuse and other threats, as a way to reduce risk to our communities. As Safe Havens, they are a place of safety where members of the public can go if they are feeling vulnerable, at risk or are feeling under threat from harm. Our Stations are welcoming and friendly places in the heart of the community, making them ideal locations for Safe Havens.

“Our firefighters are experienced in helping people in traumatic times and the initiative will help us to continue to serve the public when they need us most.

“Since we started the Safe Havens initiative, we have been alerted to 14 incidents, including where people are using them to escape domestic abuse and other occasions where we have been able to assist our communities in the moment when they’ve needed it.”