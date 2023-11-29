THE ever-popular torchlight carol service at Tintern Abbey will be held on Saturday, December 2.
Participants should assemble at The Anchor Inn in Tintern from 5.45pm, to process into the abbey, with the service commencing at 6pm.
Singing will be led by the Wyedean School Choir.
The annual event is organised by the Chepstow and District Rotary Club.
Entry available on the night - £5 per adult, children under 16 free. Wax torches can also be purchased for £4 each, or light sticks for £1 each. Tickets also available from Miles Morgan Travel in High Street, Chepstow, as well as the Anchor Inn and Tintern Abbey.
Organisers recommend attendees wear outdoor clothing and footwear, and wrap up warm.
All proceeds will go to Rotary Charities.
