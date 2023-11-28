It is the third year Noel England, 40, has gone above and beyond in decorating the front of his house in St Andrews Close, Pontrhydrun.

Partner, Nikki Day, 39, takes charge of interior design.

“We’ve been really busy finishing things off,” said Mr England, who works as a delivery driver in his spare time. “We spend a lot of time doing the house, making it magical, because we love Christmas.”

This year, the festive fever has inspired a range of decorations even John Lewis would envy – including a 3D present, a reindeer using garden canes and a glue gun, a North Pole signpost, candy cane lollies, pink stars, his most recent invention - a Noel - and exactly five pink stars.

“The bit I enjoyed the most was my front window scene,” he said. “I sponged white emulsion paint onto the window and made the design with a scraper.

“My second favourite was making the 3D presents with lights in.”

Ms Day has made her own gin glass tealight holders, as well as most of the decorations on the Disney-themed table inside.

“We enjoyed it as children and, having three girls ourselves, we enjoy the reaction, the smiles and excitement not only from our children but other families who enjoy it, too," said Mr England.

“The neighbours think I’m mad for going all out but I think they secretly look forward to seeing what it’s going to look like year after year…

“All the effort we have put in, taking just over a month, in between work and the bad weather we’ve had, it all makes it worthwhile when you can see the reaction from other families.

“It’s the simple things, just little coloured lights, that can have a big impact.”