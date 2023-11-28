The derelict property at 10 Clarence Place, near the former TJ’s nightclub and Old Art’s College, used to house a restaurant on the ground floor and office space upstairs.

Proposals for the four-floor building include a shared living, dining and kitchen area on the first floor with access to a roof terrace area with bin storage and cycle parking space and a 1.8 metre-high wall for privacy.

The second floor will comprise three bedrooms, one of which includes a wet room shower, two en-suites and a W/C. There will be a further two bedrooms, each with an en-suite on the third floor.

Newport City Council gave developers the green light, albeit with a myriad of conditions designed to protect the Grade-II listed building, on Monday November 27.

The developer’s plan includes internal and external restoration of the building and conversion of the upper floors into a HMO (house in multiple occupation).

As standard, the development must begin no later than five years from the date of permission (November 2028).

The council is expecting a separate planning application which could see the ground floor brought back into beneficial use as a bar, having already agreed for the shopfront to be removed and replaced with a new anthracite grey and “anti-bandit” windows.

The most recent application for the property was refused because it would have a “direct” and “significantly adverse” effect on bats.

The council’s conservation officer has advised that, whilst holding a number of concerns about previous plans, they are now “generally supportive” of this proposal for the listed building.

“At present, the building has a dead frontage, boarded at ground floor and in a poor visual condition at upper floors,” said the officer report.

“This gap in active frontage to this primary thoroughfare, coupled with the building’s overall condition and appearance, detract from the appearance of the street scene and give a poor impression to this key entrance into the city centre which has seen much development and public space enhancements in recent years.”

The officer said the restoration and HMO conversion were an “appropriate response” to the building’s current dilapidated state and even presented an opportunity to “preserve its special character”.

Before development begins, the council will have to sign off on details of the building’s external render, including type, finish and colour. Before the HMO can be occupied, the developers must have a bicycle store installed and available for use.