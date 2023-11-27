Police received reports of debris on the busy A465 between Abertillery and Blaina at around 10am on November 27.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of debris on the road after the contents of a lorry were spilled on the A465, between Abertillery and Blaina, at around 10am on Monday, November 27.

"Officers are in attendance to support with traffic management and the road is closed to facilitate clean up.

"No injuries have been reported."

The road was re-opened at around 1.10pm.