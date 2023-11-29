Around 60 years later and she can't walk through Cwmbran town centre without being stopped by people who want to thank her for delivering their children while she worked as a midwife.

Mrs Gabbidon, from Southville, was one of 19 people presented with an award by Cwmbran Community Council at an event last Thursday in the Parkway Hotel to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the Windrush generation to Cwmbran and the surrounding areas.

Stories were shared about people's impact in areas as wide as sport, youth work, healthcare, community leadership and education.

Mrs Gabbidon grew up in Saint Philip and left in the 1960s to train to be a nurse at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

A group photo of many of the people who collected awards at the Windrush event. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

After qualifying she specialised in midwifery and delivered babies at both the Royal Gwent and Panteg Hospitals.

While training she met Doran, whom she married and they had three children, Danny - well-known as the former Wales international footballer who won 49 caps for his country and now works as a TV and radio pundit - Dawn and David. Mr Gabbidon passed away in 2022.

David walked his mum up to collect her award.

Mrs Gabbidon told the room of around 100 people: "I just want to thank you all very much for thinking of me."

Danny said: "Whenever we go up Cwmbran town, it's a privilege for me because so many people come up to her and just say 'thank you'.

Cllr Anthony Hunt with David, Danny and Dawn Gabbidon. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

"To see the respect that you've got, not just from us a family but all the people in the community, and so many people coming up to you and saying what a fantastic job you did as a midwife and what a nice person you are, just makes us all really proud as a family, mum."

Dawn said: "If you go to town with my mum you have to factor in at least an extra hour because she will get stopped by everyone.

"She comes across as quite shy but people love talking to her.

"It's nice that all these people still remember her."

She joked: "It's lovely for her to get that recognition, difficult for us when we're shopping!"

Kristian Wharton, deputy headteacher of Cwmffrwdoer Primary School with Cllr Anthony Hunt. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

David said: "My mum is a very shy person, this really means a lot to her, privately I know it will.

"She's a simple person, she likes nothing more than a thank you.

"We're really proud as children because we've seen our mum work hard so she thoroughly deserves it.

"She's had a tough time so this is a just little bit of joy in her life, just to make things a little bit easier for her.

"It's a really, really proud moment."

Guests at the Windrush event in the Parkway Hotel. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

The full list of people who were recognised at the Windrush event