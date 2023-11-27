Nathan Mulligan, from the Newport area, was released from prison on Monday, October 23 - but has now breached his licence conditions.

He 37-year-old was sentenced to three months and 20 days in prison for theft at Newport Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 8.

He also has links to Cwmbran and Pontypool.

Information can be reported to police on 101 quoting log reference 2300398501.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.