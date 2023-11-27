POLICE have arrested a man on suspicion of animal cruelty and possession of criminal property.
Last week Gwent Police appealed to find Troy Bowyer from Newport.
And today, Monday, police have said he has been located and arrested.
He remains in police custody at this time.
Gwent Police said: "Thank you for sharing our appeal."
