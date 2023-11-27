These M4 closures come as a result of maintenance, improvement, survey and environmental works and will affect sections near areas including Magor, Newport and Swansea.

As we look ahead, these are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this week (November 27 to December 3, 2023).

Our Gritters will be out across parts of the network this evening.



Winter is a challenging time for road users, as the weather can lead to potentially dangerous road conditions.



Winter is a challenging time for road users, as the weather can lead to potentially dangerous road conditions. However planning ahead and driving to the conditions can help you stay safe.

M4 road closures this week (November 27 - December 3)

M4, both directions - Junction 37: The exit slip road westbound to the M4 at junction 37 (Pyle) will be closed for maintenance work each night from Tuesday (November 28) to Wednesday (November 29) between 8pm and 6am.

The entry slip road eastbound to the M4 at junction 37 will also be closed from Tuesday to Wednesday, 8pm to 6am for maintenance work.

M4, eastbound - Junction 37 to 38: There will also be some daytime lane closures in place on the M4 eastbound on the Kenfig Viaduct between junction 37 (Pyle) and 38 (Margam).

These closures will be in place from Monday (November 27) to Saturday (December 2) from 8am to 6pm each day.

Traffic Wales South advises "allow for additional travel time".

Roadworks



Daytime lane closures eastbound on the M4 Kenfig Viaduct between J37 Pyle & J38 Margam



27/11/23 - 02/12/23 | 08:00 - 18:00.



Allow for additional travel time

M4, eastbound - Junction 44: The entry and exit slip roads eastbound to the M4 at junction 44 (Lon Las) will be closed for environmental work each night from Sunday (November 26) to Friday (December 1).

These closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night.

M4, westbound - Junction 47 to 49: The M4 will be closed westbound between junctions 47 (Penllergaer) and 49 (Pont Abraham) each night from Monday (November 27) to Tuesday (November 28).

These closures are due to improvement work and will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night.

Local diversions will be in place.

M4, westbound - Junction 23A: The offslip westbound on the M4 at junction 23A (Magor) will be closed each night from Monday (November 27) to Tuesday (November 28) due to improvement work.

These closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night.

Local diversions will be in place.

The exit slip road westbound from the M4 at junction 23A will also be closed this week due to maintenance work.

The closure of the exit slip will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night from Monday (November 27) to Wednesday (November 29).

M4, both directions - Junction 26: The entry slip road both directions to the M4 at junction 26 (Malpas) will be closed each night from Monday (November 27) to Thursday (November 30).

These closures are due to maintenance work and will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night.

The onslip will also be closed westbound at junction 26 from 8pm to 6am each night from Monday (November 27) to Tuesday (November 28).

This is due to surveys being carried out and there will be local diversions in place.