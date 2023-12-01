A digital subscription is the best way to read the Argus online, as subscribers have unlimited access to news articles, with fewer ads and interruptions.

In addition to unlimited access to articles and fewer ads, subscribers can also enjoy monthly savings on big brands through the reader rewards scheme, as well as puzzles that you can play online.

Access to the ad-free app is also included with a digital subscription, available on mobile and tablet from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

App users can browse all news stories, read the digital edition and play puzzles without any ad interruptions.

Readers can subscribe for just £3 for the first three months or get an annual subscription at only £31 (40 per cent off the full price of £52) if they join before the promotion ends.

After the three-month trial period, the monthly subscription will be renewed at £4.99 per month.

Visit the subscribe page for further details.

This deal is only for new subscribers, but if you're already a subscriber, there are other ways to enjoy money-saving benefits.

Reader Rewards offer hundreds of deals, discounts and special offers on big brands to all our subscribers.

Visit our Reader Rewards page for details on how to access the deals.

Terms and conditions apply. Subscription auto-renews unless cancelled. After the three-month trial period, monthly subscription will be charged at £4.99 per month. After the one-year trial period, annual digital subscription will be charged at £52 per year. All subscriptions can be cancelled and refunded within 14 days of purchase. Newsquest Media Group reserves the right to change or remove the offer at any time. Please see www.newsquest.co.uk/digital-subscription-terms-and-conditions for full details. Please see our Terms & Conditions for full details.