Callum Roberts, 21, from Blackwood was pulled over in Aberbargoed on October 22.

Prosecutor Byron Broadstock told Newport Crown Court how police found 27.8g of cocaine worth £2,760 in 13 bags under his car seat.

When they searched his home they discovered a further 89g of the class A drug which had a potential street value of close to £9,000.

They also came across a knuckleduster and a small amount of cannabis.

MORE NEWS: Baileys and underwear thief waved knife at supermarket security guard

Roberts, of Farm Close, Oakdale pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Co-defendants, Joshua Jones, 34, of Clos Coed Bach, Blackwood and Kurtis Lewis, 27, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca were charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cocaine.

The two denied these allegations at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this month and were found not guilty after the prosecution offered no evidence against them.

Jones was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court last week after he had pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

Leila Williams representing Roberts said her client worked for Welsh Water and the company were prepared to allow him to keep his job should he avoid being sent to jail.

READ MORE: Restaurant infested with cockroaches and rats continued to serve food

She told the judge, Recorder David Elias KC: “This young lad has character references and you will see, should he be granted his liberty, he has the option to rejoin his employment that he once had.

“He was working with Welsh Water in a good paying job as a pipe layer and a civil engineer and he has the opportunity to go back to that.”

She added: “The defendant was immature and he was naive with what he was getting himself involved in.

“He was mixing with the wrong crowd your honour, which certainly doesn't help.

“You'll see from the pre-sentence report in terms of his family life, his education and all things prior to these offenders, he comes from a stable background.

“His family are here to support him in court today.

“He did well in school and from that he did gain his employment.”

Roberts became involved in dealing drugs after building up a debt from his use of cannabis and cocaine.

Recorder Elias decided to give him the chance of turning his life around.

He was jailed for two years but that sentence was suspended for 18 months.

The defendant has to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Roberts is due to face a proceeds of crime hearing on February 16 next year.