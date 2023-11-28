A SOCIAL enterprise in Gwent which is giving opportunities to people who struggle to find work has been handed the contact to make uniforms for Transport for Wales.
Elite Clothing Solutions, based in Ebbw Vale, is leading a consortium including other Welsh businesses in Wales to create the uniforms.
Chief executive officer Andrea Wayman said: “It is a fantastic achievement gaining the contract to make the Transport for Wales uniform.
“Through a consortium approach the whole of this uniform will be fulfilled in Wales, from design and manufacture to branding.
“Economically it maintains and creates jobs, apprenticeships, and training opportunities to enable inclusive employment, for disabled and disadvantaged people, older workers, young people and single parents.”
The other businesses involved in the consortium are Treorchy Sewing Enterprise in the Rhondda, Fashion Enter in Newtown, and Brodwaith Cyf in Llangefni, Anglesey.
