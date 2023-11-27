The first human case of a strain of swine flu has now been detected in the UK. But what is it and what are the symptoms to look out for?

The NHS says swine flu is “a respiratory disease caused by a new strain of flu virus. The seasonal flu vaccines that are already available don’t protect against swine flu, so a new flu vaccine has been developed.”

Routine surveillance in GP surgeries picked up the case after the person suffered a mild illness.

For some, flu or COVID-19 can be very dangerous and even life-threatening. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness in colder months.



How long does swine flu last and is it serious?





Most people who get swine flu will notice that it’s mild and usually lasts a week.

Symptoms come on quickly – here’s what to look out for, according to the NHS.

What symptoms do you experience with swine flu?





Swine flu symptoms include fever, tiredness, a cough and a sore throat.

Other symptoms can include a headache, aching muscles, chills, sneezing, a runny nose, and loss of appetite.

You might also experience vomiting and diarrhoea.

Some people are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill with swine flu, including pregnant women so it’s important to have the vaccine.

It is worth noting, however, that the strain which caused the 2009 pandemic – influenza A H1N1(pdm09) – now circulates in humans seasonally and is different from the viruses currently circulating in pigs today.