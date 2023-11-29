Chloe Chivers, 24, from Abertillery was clocked travelling at 50mph in a 30mph zone in a BMW 116d on Crumlin Road in Pontypool on August 2.

The semi-professional with Swansea City Women escaped a totting up ban after Newport Magistrates’ Court heard she needs her own transport to travel to away games.

It was also said that she needs her licence to attend training sessions and to complete her studies at the University of Wales in Treforest.

Magistrates were told she is involved in sports coaching and development and works at different primary schools across Rhondda Cynon Taf.

MORE NEWS: Baileys and underwear thief waved knife at supermarket security guard

Chivers, of Clynmawr Street, must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

She was capped for Wales in 2019.

Chivers scored six goals last the weekend during Swansea’s 8-3 win over Cwmbran Celtic Ladies FC in the second round of the Bute Energy Welsh Cup.