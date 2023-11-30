The concert, which will be in the evening on Sunday December 2, will highlight the positive impact music and creativity can have on our health and wellbeing.

The evening will feature professional artists, musicians, local performers, and some surprise guests to raise money for the charity Garth (Gwent Arts in Health).

Garth organises art projects for hospitals and clinics, including visual art on the walls, music in waiting rooms, creative writing, and poetry workshops to improve wellbeing and mental health. It operates within the Aneurin Bevan Health Board area (Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and South Powys).

Performers on the night include Abdul Secham, Charlie and Harry Eilbeck, Charley Medway, Dylan Pymble, Eleanor Thompson and Jo Westaway, accompanied by Helen Roberts.

The singers are all students from the Louise Ryan Vocal School in Cardiff. Newport’s Community Choir Cascapella will also be singing their festive songs on the night.

Festive drinks will be available, with a licensed bar, tea and coffee, and there will also be a raffle and prizes.

Tickets can be purchased by paying what you can afford (£3 to £15) at Eventbrite or pay on the door. Doors open at 6.30pm and the concert will start at 7pm on December 3.

Please note that the church tower is under restoration, so visitors are asked to use the main side entrance, which is accessible on Gold Tops.