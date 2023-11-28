The force is appealing for information to find Johnathon Dewhurst, from the Newport area, who has been reported as missing.

The 41-year-old was last seen at around 10pm on Sunday November 26 in Chepstow Road, Newport, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as around 6 ft tall with long black hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white t-shirt and camouflage print trousers.

Anyone with any information on Johnathon’s whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300403864.

Johnathon is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.