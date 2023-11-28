A TEENAGE boy from Blaina has been found, nearly two weeks after going missing.
Jack Stephens, 15, was reportedly last seen on Wednesday, November 15 at 5pm near Upper Gwastad Terrace, Cwmtillery.
Gwent Police issued an appeal to find the teenager on Sunday, November 19, after concerns for his welfare.
In an update issued today, Tuesday, the force announced that the missing 15-year-old had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
