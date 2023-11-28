Keiran Rocke, 15, had last been seen at around 10.40pm on Thursday, November 23, in Tredegar town centre and the police were concerned for his welfare.

When he was last seen, Keiran was wearing black joggers with a thick white line across each calf, a black jacket with thick white stripe, and black trainers.

In an update issued today Gwent Police announced that the 15-year-old has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.