Sidney Hiscox, 19, from Newport also kept £5,000 in cash under his bed, the city’s crown court was told.

The teenager had nearly 1kg of heroin which had a street value of £18,000.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said: “In terms of the defendant’s police interview, he said that he used to be addicted to cocaine but isn't anymore and that he had taken it for a number of years starting at the age of 15.

“He said that all the drugs at his address belonged to him.”

Hiscox’s barrister Nigel Fryer told the judge his client came from a deeply religious family.

“There is a reference from the pastor at the local church,” he said. “The defendant comes from a religious background.

“He is very keen for me to impress on your honour that his parents knew nothing of his activities as it was the family home the police went into.

“His parents are God-fearing religious people and this came as a complete shock to them.”

Mr Fryer added that Hiscox was a man of previous good character with no convictions to his name and had admitted his offences at the earliest opportunity at the magistrates’ court.

The defendant had been unemployed when he began supplying drugs and was “dealing on behalf of others”.

Hiscox, of Wells Close, Newport pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He also admitted possession of criminal property and the theft of three bottles of whisky with security tags still on them after they were also found in his room.

The offences took place on August 4.

Recorder David Elias KC sent Hiscox to a young offender institution for four years and four months.

The defendant is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing on March 12 next year.