GEORGE EVANS, 19, of Henry Wood Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a bicycle without due care and attention on Ringland Way on August 19.

GEORGE CRAIG BOYCOTT, 19, of Park Crescent, Clydach, Monmouthshire must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4598 at Porthycarne Street/Abergavenny Road, Usk on March 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER MARK BISHOP, 46, of Bailey Street, Deri, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Tyr Waun, Fochriw on May 21.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN MCCARTHY, 41, of Dukestown Road, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK CLAPP, 49, of Apollo Way, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACK EVANS, 27, of Graig Road, Newbridge must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on May 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JUSTIN PARKER, 33, of Panteg Terrace, Newbridge must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on Main Road, Maesycwmmer, near Blackwood, on April 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHARLI BARBARA JOAN KATES, 28, of Freeholdland Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4246 at Limekiln Road on May 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JODY HARVEY, 37, of Kiln Close, Pentwyn, Pontypool must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Foundry Road on May 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

TARIK BEN-YELLES, 38, of Frank Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Barrack Hill on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LINDSEY HEWITT, 35, of Woodland Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVINA MORGAN, 43, of Glyn Eiddew, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood on May 18.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.