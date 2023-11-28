CONCERNS have been raised over the welfare of a missing Monmouth man.
Gwent Police is appealing for information to find Anthony Arnold, from the Monmouth area, who has been reported as missing.
Mr Arnold, 56, was last seen at around 5am on Monday, November 27, in Cinderhill Street, Monmouth, and officers are concerned for his welfare.
It is thought that the 56-year-old could have travelled to the Gilwern area.
Mr Arnold also has links to the Cwmbran and Chepstow areas and is urged to contact the police to confirm that he is safe and well.
Anyone with any information on Mr Arnold's whereabouts is asked to call the force on 101 or to them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300404393.
He is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.
