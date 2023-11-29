A THIEF with nearly 200 criminal convictions to his name is back in jail after he was caught during his latest shoplifting spree.
William Pritchard, 41, from Newport, who has a particular weakness for laundry detergents and washing-up liquid, targeted Home Bargains and Spar stores in the city.
The defendant, of Maesglas Crescent, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of theft.
His offences were committed between September 13 and November 11 and put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Pritchard has previous convictions for stealing washing detergents.
The defendant was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay compensation.
