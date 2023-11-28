Entries will go live for the 2024 events taking place in Newport, Cardiff Bay, Porthcawl and Cardiff city centre tomorrow, November 29 – with a discounted multi-buy offer available until mid-January.

The Run 4 Wales 10K Series 2024 will kick-off with the ABP Newport Wales 10K on Sunday, April 28. This fast route forms part of a festival of running alongside the Newport Marathon and half marathon, giving runners of all abilities the opportunity to take part.

The Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K is next on Sunday, May 19, taking in the Welsh capital’s iconic waterfront landmarks on a flat course.

The Ogi Porthcawl 10K will be on Sunday, July 7 - its route showcases beautiful beaches, the iconic lighthouse and historic Grand Pavilion.

The series then wraps up with the popular CDF 10K on Sunday, September 1, offering runners a sightseeing tour including Cardiff Castle, the Principality Stadium, and some of the city’s best loved green spaces.

While runners will be able to enjoy the views in each event, each medal obtained will also come together to create a special collectable set for 2024.

All four races will be supported by junior events including toddler dashes, fun runs, and competitive future challengers’ races.

Chief executive of event organiser Run 4 Wales, Matt Newman, said: “We’re excited to bring back our R4W 10K series for 2024.

“These well-supported events are suitable for runners of all abilities; they are a lot of fun and will have a fantastic atmosphere.”

They are unable to include the ABP Barry Island 10K in the R4W 10K Series Multi-Buy Offer for 2024 as a date has not been confirmed, with discussions ongoing with Vale of Glamorgan Council.

Runners of the other 10K challenges will be able to save up to £29 on the cost of race entry with the offer which is available until January 14, 2024.

Those entering all four events in the 10K series will save 25 per cent, those who wish to enter three events will save 20 per cent, and entering two events will provide a saving of 15 per cent.

Find out more at: run4wales.org/events/10k-series