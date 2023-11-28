A MISSING Monmouth man has been found after a short search.
This morning Gwent Police appealed for information to find Anthony Arnold, from the Monmouth area, who had been reported as missing.
Mr Arnold, 56, had last been seen at around 5am on Monday, November 27, in Cinderhill Street, Monmouth, and officers were concerned for his welfare.
In an update issued this afternoon the force announced that Mr Arnold had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here