Pupils in years five and six at Penllwyn Primary School in Pontllanfraith worked with Keep Wales Tidy to plant bulbs at Penllwyn Circle.

Pupils learned to take care when planting that no worms were hurt, and recovered any that were accidentally dug up.



Penllwyn Community Partnership organised the project, with sponsorship provided by Paul Horne Stonework.



Andrew King, project officer at Keep Wales Tidy, commented: “It was a pleasure to work with Penllwyn Primary School pupils again and support them in understanding the importance of actively looking after their local community.”



Treasurer of Penllwyn Community Partnership, Chris Lloyd, added “We are a small community group of volunteers, but are focussed on improving our local area to make it the best that it can be. I know we are all eager to see the daffodils come into bloom in spring!”