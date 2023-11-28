Front Row Food, located at Unit 2, North Pontnewynydd Industrial Estate, is run by husband-and-wife partnership Jonathan and Ria Gibbs.

The café will be serving 100 free three-course Christmas lunches with all the trimmings on Christmas Day to people struggling during the festive period.

And the whole family are getting stuck in, with the couple's sons Sior, 19, and Cai, 17 taking part.

Also participating in the selfless act are the couple’s nephews Jac,10, and Ethan, eight.

Jac,10, and Ethan, 8 are helping out in the selfless act (Image: Ria Gibbs)

Last year the family provided people with more than 100 Christmas dinners, Ria said the family are ‘embracing the ‘true meaning of Christmas.’

Mrs Gibbs said: “Christmas 2022 was a huge success at Front Row Food, and it really saw the community come together to help those who needed it.

"We will be opening Christmas Day lunch time between midday and 2pm to deliver the Christmas dinners. We will be there all-day Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Outside Front Row Foods (Image: Ria Gibbs)

“Our boys really enjoyed helping last year. My nephews Jac and Ethan are also giving up their day to help which is so kind.

“Heritage bakes are doing the desserts; the Cake Ladies are helping Heritage Fish Bar have donated to this cause.”

The café will be working in partnership with Garnsychan partnership and Bethlehem church community group to identify the people who will be receiving one of their ‘delicious’ Christmas lunch.

The family are also welcoming any referrals from the community.

The Gibbs family in the festive spirit (Image: Ria Gibbs)

Mrs Gibbs said: “Any donation will really make a difference.

Front Row Food's Christmas flyer (Image: Ria Gibbs)

“Once we have reached enough money to cover lunches any money over will be donated to a Mental Health organisation to fund Counselling sessions for 18–25-year-olds.

“We are also keen for volunteers to help in the kitchen and with deliveries on the day so if you want to be part of a magical experience and embrace the true meaning of Christmas pop in and see us.

“Remember in a word where you can be anything be kind.”