A MAN accused of raping a woman is set to go on trial next year.
The case of James Sanderson, 37, from Newport, was heard before Judge David Wynn Morgan at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant, who has been remanded in custody, did not attend the hearing.
A provisional trial date was set for April 22, 2024.
The case is expected to last four days.
Sanderson, of Clyffard Crescent, is due to appear in court on December 13 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
The prosecution claims the alleged offence took place in Newport on October 29.
