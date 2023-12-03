Cradled in the tranquil beauty of the Usk countryside Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel and Spa prides itself in providing a ‘truly Welsh experience.’

The manor house is located in a building dating back to 1610 and the hotel has even retained some of the vintage features in their 46 bedrooms with modern facilities.

Set amidst 50 acres of landscaped grounds guests can sit back and enjoy access to the gym, pool, sauna, jacuzzi and an ‘inclusive’ breakfast.

The manor's beautiful grounds (Image: Google Maps)

Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel and Spa is now celebrating a five-hygiene rating after standards were found to be of a very good standard.

The hotel's spa (Image: Google Maps)

In reaction to their top hygiene rating Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel and Spa congratulated their team.

To welcome in the new year the hotel is holding a very elegant New Year’s Eve Masked Ball.

Guests at the event will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco before enjoying a ‘luxurious’ four course meal with a DJ set to keep your feet dancing into 2024.