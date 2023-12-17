This is partly because we’re scared of the dentist (known as ‘dentophobia’) and partly because the wait times seem very long.

Years ago, you could seek dental advice via the NHS in a matter of weeks.

Now, NHS dentists and dental practitioners are stretched so thin that they are unable to take on more patients for months or years at a time.

To make dental health a priority, here are five dental surgeries in and around Newport that are taking on new private patients.

Although you wouldn’t be able to go through the NHS here, they will be able to see you as early as December or January 2024.

Devon Place 7 Day Dental

52 Devon Place, Newport NP20 4NU

01633 263652

Devon Place 7 Day Dental isn’t taking on new NHS patients but private patients will be able to see a dentist as early as next week (w/c Monday, December 4 2023).

Dental practitioners at Devon Place offer a range of treatments including cosmetic and preventative, looking at issues such as teeth grinding and gum disease.

New patient exam, treatment plan and X-rays: £69

Newport Dental Care

48 Malpas Road, Newport NP20 5PB

01633 857351

Newport Dental Care is another practitioner that can take private patients but not through the NHS.

If you ring up, they can register a new patient over the phone and book an appointment.

Be aware that booking an appointment requires the consultation fee of £70 but routine exams after that initial appointment will be £45.

Kensington Court Clinic

197 Chepstow Road, Newport NP19 8GH

01633 279992

Kensington clinic is another dental practice that is open to new patients. They said they have appointments available for as soon as this Friday, December 1 2023.

With the availability of appointments comes a slightly larger price tag as a new patient examination can set you back approximately £97 and will include either two small radiographs or one large one.

Smiles Better (Bupa)

55 Gaer Road, Newport NP20 3GY

01873 857400

Smiles Better clinic are not taking any NHS patients but have availability for their private patient care.

If you were to speak to them today, you can get an appointment in the beginning of December.

That will mean no waiting around until January for a new year, new you feeling.

A new patient exam will assess your oral health.

At Smiles Better, the exam includes two small X-rays and check up for £133 while a routine patient check up is £71.

Chepstow Road Dental Practice

18 Chepstow Rd, Newport NP19 8EA

01633 246005

Last on our list is Chepstow Road Dental Practice. While the wait time to see a dental practitioner is six weeks this practice has been highly rated on Google.

One reviewer called the dental practice “absolutely amazing” and that the staff put their patients at ease.

If you're struggling to find dentists that are taking new patients in your area or you have been affected by the dental crisis, let us know at ruby.qaimkhani@newsquest.co.uk