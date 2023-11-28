The incident happened at around 5.30am on Monday, September 11, in a building on Isaf Road in Pontymister.

Reports were made of criminal damage after witnesses reported to police that they had seen three male youths in the area around the time of the fire.

Police officers believe these young men may be able to help with their investigations.

PC Brenna Holt, from Gwent Police, said: "Deliberately setting fires to buildings is mindless, dangerous and could put people’s lives at risk. It is also a criminal offence.

“We appreciate that the building was deliberately damaged in September, but we are appealing for anyone who might have information about it to get in touch with us.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been working with Gwent Police and partner agencies after this recent fire.

Mike Hill, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s arson reduction team manager, said: “The result of this deliberate act has been felt across the whole community, with the loss of a football team’s changing rooms.

“Deliberately setting fire to a building is not only incredibly dangerous, but these incidents divert attention away from real emergencies, and are a waste of public resources.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300307119.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111.