A SCRAP metal collector is being investigated over potentially operating without a licence after a complaint was received about them using a megaphone.
A resident had contacted Torfaen Borough Council to make a noise nuisance complaint about the scrappy’s use of the megaphone speaker, and they also questioned if the dealer was licensed with the council.
As a result council officers have started an investigation.
One other complaint about scrap metal collections was received in the period from July to the end of September, also about an unlicensed collector. Members of the licensing committee were told “appropriate advice has been provided to the individual”.
