POLICE and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert is asking residents for their views on police funding for the next financial year.
Police and Crime Commissioners are responsible for setting the amount that residents pay towards policing each month.
Almost 40 per cent of Gwent Police’s overall budget of £181 million comes from council tax.
To make this decision the Commissioner must take into account the amount of money that the Chief Constable says Gwent Police needs to operate an efficient and effective service, the annual financial settlement from the UK Government, funding from the Welsh Government and Ministry of Justice, and the affordability for local people.
To have your say before the survey closes on Sunday, January 7, visit Gwent Police's budget questionnaire at https://bit.ly/GwentPoliceBudget24
Other formats of the survey are available on request from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office by emailing commissioner@gwent.police.uk or calling 01633 642200.
