The borough council’s licensing committee was told the Animal Plant & Health Agency (APHA) had contacted the council and claimed an unnamed pet crematorium has been operating without animal-by products approval.

Councillors were told the licensing department doesn’t regulate pet crematoriums but made contact with the operator on behalf of the government agency and “advice was provided accordingly”.

Animal health and welfare work on behalf of Torfaen was previously carried out under an arrangement with Powys County Council but the work was brought back in house when that ended in July 2022.

During the period July to the end of September this year the trading standards and licensing officers now responsible for the work also told a person who had contacted the council, with concerns about the welfare of dogs in a residential property, that it wasn’t their responsibility and they should contact animal welfare charity the RSPCA.