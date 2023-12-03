First created in 2022 as a way to get more people interested in vegan food, bust the myths about vegan diets and to celebrate the pub going fully vegan, the festival is now in its third year and is still going strong.

There’s something else happening this year at the Queen Inn that is worth celebrating.

Landlord Ryan Edwards will be marking 20 years since he and his family took over ownership of the pub on June 18, 2024.

Bands come from all over to play at the Vegan Queen festival (Image: Ryan Edwards)

With the Vegan Queen Festival scheduled for Saturday, June 15, Mr Edwards felt the time was ripe to have a big party to celebrate both momentous occasions.

He said: “With this year being our 20th anniversary, we are probably the longest standing landlords Cwmbran has ever had!

“We’ve been told that our gigs can be heard all across Cwmbran due to the location and speakers echoing through the valley!

“Each of our festivals celebrate our success since going vegan and showcasing delicious local vegan food vendors.”

The event will include live music performances from Newport reggae band The Apple Tree Theory and South Wales rock band Nova, alongside dozens of vegan food vendors outside the pub from midday until 10pm.

There will be live music from local bands (Image: Ryan Edwards)The party won’t stop when the vendors pack up this year however, with a disco featuring Motown, Mod, Ska and 70s music from DJs The Vinyl Avengers set to carry the party into the night.

With all the extra celebrations planned for the big day, Mr Edwards has admitted this year’s festival will be the last one for a while, but they are determined to go out with a bang.

He said: “We’ll take at least a year off organising them as it’s such a huge task, but it is great fun.

“We’re definitely going even bigger and better than before to have one more big bash as a celebration of our 20 years.”

Tickets are £20 for adults and £10 for children aged five to 12, and under fives can attend free of charge.

You can buy tickets by clicking on this link, and stay up to date with all the festival’s information by visiting the Queen Inn’s Facebook page.