A pair of aged corrugated sheet constructed houses in a former South Wales valleys mining village are being offered for sale - at the princely sum of just 50p each.

The brace of battered bungalows, which are up for auction in December, are listed with a guide price of just £1 for the pair.

Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions

Perched on the valley side in a former industrial setting, the twin, tattered, terraced buildings, 1-2 Bank Bungalows in Crumlin could offer scope for development.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the properties, says no internal inspections of the pair of bungalows has been made due to their current condition.

He said: "The two tin bungalows are currently in a poor state of repair. However they do occupy an elevated position with views across the valley and do offer scope for improvement.

The location of the bungalows. Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions

"The bungalows in their current state need some work but they may well be able to be renovated for AirBnB-type use or to be refurbished and rented out.

"Alternatively the plot of land that they are on may offer the possibility for alternative development such as the construction of a detached dwelling, subject, of course, to necessary planning consents.

"Bungalow one is believed to contain an entrance, lounge, kitchen WC and two bedrooms while the second property has a lounge, bedroom and kitchen area. There is land to the sides, rear and front, with a parking area.

"The properties, listed with a guide price of £1, are to be sold with vacant possession."

The Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, when the pair of bungalows along with some 80 other lots will be on offer, starts at midday on Tuesday, December 12, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 14.