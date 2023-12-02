Tanya Churchward has been a hairdresser for more than 20 years and has been the owner of Angela’s Cutting Crew on Piccadilly Square in Caerphilly for the last 16 years.

However, during lockdown, with her primary job on pause, Ms Churchward took a keen interest in baking cakes, and specifically creating afternoon teas.

She said: “Once we returned to work, I thought my cake making would come to a stop, but it didn’t. I have built up a lovely customer base with more adding daily.”

In a bid to follow her passion, last year, she took the plunge and bought the old Piccadilly Fish Bar and had been hard at work preparing the shop for its opening day on Monday, November 27.

Some of the cakes available from TLC Treats (Image: Tanya Churchward)Ms Churchward will be serving popular lunchtime food, including cooked breakfasts, jacket potatoes, salads, sandwiches and hot carvery rolls, alongside freshly homemade cakes, brownies and cheesecakes.

There will also be cupcakes and afternoon teas available for special occasions.

She said: “I hope that the shop takes off and becomes a great success. I am a little nervous but very excited all at the same time. People have been so supportive and just couldn’t wait for me to open.”

You can find Ms Churchward’s shop TLC Treats on Facebook and at 4 Ton-y-Felin Road in Caerphilly now.

The opening hours are Monday to Saturday 8am to 3pm.