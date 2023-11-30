The skate park in Hill View is the final feature to be delivered as part of a package of environmental improvements worth more than £154,000 in Maesycwmmer, by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Additional funding of £30,000 from Maesycwmmer Community Council also helped make the skate park installation possible.

These improvements, delivered as part of the Council’s Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) programme, have included additional equipment at the play park and a new outdoor gym. The improvements were identified by the local community as part of an extensive consultation process.

Caerphilly Council's cabinet member for housing, Cllr Shayne Cook said: “The WHQS programme has seen over £260 million invested in Council owned homes and communities across the Caerphilly borough.

“As we near the end of delivery of the environmental improvements element of the programme, it’s fantastic to see that we are continuing to meet the needs of our communities.

“Access to free, suitable outdoor spaces for sport and recreation is incredibly important to health and wellbeing, particularly as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact on families’ disposable income.

"The new facilities in Maesycwmmer are an excellent example of how the WHQS programme has provided spaces which cater for a range of ages and abilities.”